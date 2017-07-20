More Politics News

July 20, 2017 12:41 PM

Utah hotline set up for victims to get updates on rape kits

The Associated Press
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah

Salt Lake County and state officials have created an information line that sexual assault victims and survivors can call to get an update on the status of their rape kit.

Victim advocate Lauren De Vries says she will not turn away any Utah residents who call her, despite the fact that the grant used to develop the hotline was only for Salt Lake County. People can call to get information on possible DNA matches for suspects, or to simply ask questions.

In 2014, a statewide survey found law enforcement agencies had 2,690 submitted sexual assault kits that had not been processed. More than 1,500 of those were in Salt Lake County. Utah Crime Lab Director Jay Henry says the lab has since completed processing about half of those backlogged kits.

