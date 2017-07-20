More Politics News

July 20, 2017 12:35 PM

Federal receiver in ski resort fraud case gets $1.3M

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A federal receiver overseeing a Vermont ski resort that was part of a massive fraud scheme will receive $1.3 million to cover his expenses.

A federal judge authorized the payment to Michael Goldberg out of the $25 million set aside for attorney fees in a $150 million settlement.

Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros (KWEHR'-ohs), of Miami, and former president Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors through a special visa program.

Stenger has settled civil charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

Goldberg's application said the money was needed to pay his own attorney, a forensic accounting firm, an immigration specialist and a Canadian law firm.

