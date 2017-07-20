LePage may reconsider decision to stay out of Senate race

Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey is on notice: He'd better show some spirit in his U.S. Senate bid or else Republican Gov. Paul LePage may throw his hat into the ring.
LePage told WGAN-AM on Thursday that he'll reconsider his decision to stay out of the race if Brakey doesn't mount a more aggressive campaign.
LePage said he's feeling pressure to try to unseat Sen. Angus King. King, a former governor, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
LePage, who will leave office next year, announced in May that he would not run for Senate. An aide said he "will remain focused on the job at hand."
