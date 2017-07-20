Nygren says Assembly could go along with new budget deal

Gov. Scott Walker's willingness to give up on $200 million in proposed income tax cuts and instead use the money to help pay for roads could win approval in the Assembly to end a three-week impasse on passing a new state budget, a key Republican lawmaker said Thursday.
But it was unclear whether the idea, which state Rep. John Nygren described to The Associated Press, would win over Republicans in the state Senate who proposed using that money to eliminate the personal property tax.
Republicans who control the Legislature have been unable to reach a budget deal with Walker, leading to the two-year spending plan being three weeks past due. Current spending levels continue during the impasse, which has largely turned on how to deal with a $1 billion shortfall in transportation funding.
Assembly Republicans have balked at borrowing as much as $712 million, as the Senate proposed, to pay for roads. Under the latest Walker offer, the level of borrowing is fluid, Nygren said. But he predicted the Assembly could get behind using the $200 million originally slated for income tax cuts to lower the borrowing to pay for roads.
"That could get traction in the Assembly," Nygren said. He stressed that lawmakers were "looking for a path to yes" and Walker latest offer could get them there.
Walker's spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest offer. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said the idea was one of many he, Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos discussed on Wednesday but he hadn't talked about it yet with his entire caucus.
Senate Republicans have proposed using the $200 million from the income tax cut to instead eliminate the personal property tax in Wisconsin. Eliminating that tax, which is primarily paid by businesses on such things as furniture and other non-residential property, has been a priority of the state chamber of commerce and others.
Using the $200 million as a one-time funding source for roads, rather than locking it in forever as part of a tax cut, could also free up the money to be tapped later for incentives to help lure Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin, Nygren said.
No money is planned to be put in the next two-year budget for Foxconn, he said, but decisions made now could affect the ability of the state to follow through on any commitments it makes to the company.
