Honorably discharged veterans will soon get to shop tax-free

In this May 24, 2017, photo, members of the military and civilians with shopping privileges walk among stores at the Exchange, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Starting in fall 2017, all honorably discharged veterans will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Exchange with the same discounts they enjoyed at stores on base while they were in the military. It's the latest way in which the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery. Nati Harnik AP Photo