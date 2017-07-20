State high court partially reverses Bosworth's convictions

The South Dakota Supreme Court has reversed some but not all of former Republican candidate Annette Bosworth's convictions stemming from her unsuccessful 2014 U.S. Senate bid.
A jury in 2015 found Bosworth guilty of six counts each of perjury and filing false documents, and Bosworth appealed. The high court in a ruling filed Wednesday vacated her convictions for perjury.
She avoided serving prison time when a judge handed down a suspended sentence provided she completed three years of probation and 500 hours of community service.
Bosworth argued during her trial that the prosecution was politically motivated, but her defense attorneys largely relied on the argument that Bosworth knew little about the political process and received bad advice from a consultant.
Bosworth wasn't immediately available to comment to The Associated Press.
Comments