New union ad targets top GOP leaders in budget battle

A state employee union is taking aim at two top Republican lawmakers in a new TV ad that urges the General Assembly to impose higher taxes on Connecticut's wealthy citizens and corporations.
The 30-second spot , paid for by SEIU 1199, New England, began airing statewide Thursday morning. It comes days after state employee union leaders announced that rank-and-file members had approved a labor concession package that's expected to save $1.5 billion over two years to help cover a projected two-year, $5 billion state budget deficit.
The ad accuses House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) and Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano of "siding with corporate lobbyists to protect billionaires and corporations."
Both leaders have said they oppose higher taxes and believe their respective budgets would garner greater labor savings.
