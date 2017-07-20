More Politics News

July 20, 2017 10:53 AM

Wisconsin GOP moves to relax property regulations

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Republican legislators have introduced a pair of bills that would relax private property regulations and bar local governments from imposing special highway weight limits on propane shipments.

Rep. Adam Jarchow and Sen. Tom Tiffany's bills were sparked by a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that upheld a St. Croix County ordinance barring the Murr family from selling or developing a vacant lot adjacent to another lot they owned. They wanted government compensation but the court denied it.

The first bill would allow the Murr family to sell or develop the lot and block municipalities from prohibiting the sale of lots adjacent to a lot owned by the same entity.

The second bill would prohibit municipalities from imposing special or seasonal weight limitations on propane deliveries.

