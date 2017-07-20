FILE - In this April 12, 2008 file photo Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos arrives at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia. Angolan media say dos Santos has returned to the country from Spain, where he has received medical treatment this year.
July 20, 2017 11:07 AM

Angola's president returns from Spain amid health concerns

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Angolan media say President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has returned to the country from Spain, where he has received medical treatment this year.

The state-run news agency Agencia Angola Press reported Thursday that dos Santos and his wife, Ana Paula dos Santos, arrived at a military base in Luanda, the capital.

The 74-year-old Dos Santos had traveled to Barcelona on July 3 following an earlier trip to Spain amid reports of health problems. The government did not comment on the purpose of the president's latest trip.

Dos Santos, who has been in power in the southern African nation since 1979, has said he will not run in the presidential election scheduled for Aug. 23. He is, however, expected to remain leader of the ruling party.

