Bullet leaves hole in vehicle at State Capitol

Authorities in West Virginia are investigating after a state employee's parked vehicle was hit by a bullet on state capitol property.
The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety tell local media that police responded to a report of suspected gunfire at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday near the State Capitol Complex parking lot.
Investigators later found a damaged unoccupied vehicle parked on the ground floor of the garage. Capitol police contacted Charleston police about the incident. No one was in the vehicle at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and further details have not been released.
Comments