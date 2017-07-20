More Politics News

July 20, 2017 8:00 AM

Attorney appointed to serve as next deputy mayor of Chicago

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

An attorney who advises on infrastructure and regulatory issues has been appointed Chicago's next deputy mayor.

Robert Rivkin has been selected to succeed Steve Koch, who plans to leave his post in mid-August.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the appointment of Rivkin on Thursday. Emanuel said in a statement Rivkin's "experiences and relationships with city entities and external partners will allow him to hit the ground running and continue our economic gains."

Rivkin is currently with the law firm Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila. He served as counsel on the $2 billion Chicago Transit Authority Red Purple Modernization project and was retained by Emanuel to lead the team that will create the O'Hare Express Rail Service.

