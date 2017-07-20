More Politics News

July 20, 2017 7:54 AM

Kenya court says Dubai firm can print presidential ballot

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court decision that stopped the printing of ballots by a Dubai-based company for next month's presidential election.

The High Court stopped the printing by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing after the opposition raised concerns about how the contract was awarded and alleged links between the firm and the family of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Leading opposition contender and former prime minister Raila Odinga has claimed a plot to rig the election by printing 2 million additional ballots. Kenyatta has denied the claims and accused the opposition of trying to sabotage the Aug. 8 elections.

The Court of Appeal says in part that the High Court didn't take into consideration the short amount of time remaining before the vote.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again

View More Video