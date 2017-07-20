Parents of US reporter missing in Syria believe he is alive

Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly five years, speak during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The Tices said Thursday that the U.S. and Syrian governments have assured them that they are doing all they can to secure his safe release adding that they are ready to deal with any government or group that will help them win the freedom of their son. Bilal Hussein AP Photo