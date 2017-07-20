Super PAC launches another ad in heated Alabama Senate race

FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Huntsville, Ala. A super PAC supporting incumbent Sen. Luther Strange launched another ad spotlighting Brooks’ past criticisms of President Donald Trump in a bid to keep the conservative congressman out of a runoff in Alabama’s heated Senate primary. The advertisement is the latest move in a strategy to harness Trump’s continued popularity in the deeply red state to benefit Strange. It banks on the idea that anti-Trump sentiments will turn off GOP voters. AL.com via AP, File Bob Gathany