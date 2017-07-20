Detained student's mother: China police want "ransom"

This undated photo provided by Jennifer McLean shows her son, University of Montana student Guthrie McLean, on the Great Wall of China. Guthrie was arrested Sunday, July 16, 2017, after a June 10 altercation with a taxi driver in the city of Zhengzhou, China, and accused of intentionally injuring the taxi driver. A family friend, Tom Mitchell, says Mclean was trying to protect his mother after the driver attempted to rough her up following a fare dispute. Jennifer McLean via AP)