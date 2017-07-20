Lawyer: Russian programmer sought by US is political victim

Russian computer programmer Stanislav Lisov attends a court hearing at the Spanish National Court in Madrid, Thursday, July 20, 2017, on extradition request to the U.S. for alleged crimes related to the 'NeverQuest' malicious software, which syphoned 855,000 U.S. dollars

743,000 euros) from bank clients in the country. Attorney Juan Manuel Arroyo said accusations that 31-year old Lisov used a Trojan virus to steal online financial information are an excuse to have him extradited from Spain, where he was detained in January.