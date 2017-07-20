More Politics News

July 20, 2017 6:27 AM

Kuwait shuts Iran cultural mission, expels some diplomats

The Associated Press
KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait says it is shutting the Iranian cultural mission and related offices in the Gulf Arab state and reducing the number of Iranian diplomats stationed in the country.

The official Kuwait News Agency announced the move in a brief statement Thursday. It says the move is related to the case of a terrorist cell broken up in 2015 that authorities allege had contacts with Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

The KUNA report says the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait has been notified. Embassy staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

