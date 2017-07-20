More Politics News

July 20, 2017 6:03 AM

Kentucky GOP official accused of indecent exposure resigns

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Officials say a man who served as a county chairman for the Kentucky Republican Party has resigned after he was arrested in Tennessee on accusations he exposed himself in a restroom.

News media cited a police report saying officers arrested David Narramore on Saturday in a Belk department store in Kingsport, Tennessee, after he allegedly exposed himself to an employee in the restroom. The report says Narramore also faces a charge of resisting arrest.

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Tres Watson says Narramore, who is 54, resigned from his position as chairman of the Letcher County Republican Party and from the State Executive Committee of the state's Republican Party.

Narramore, who was released from jail after posting bond, did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

