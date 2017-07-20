Turkey's PM says Greek Cypriot gas search 'dangerous'

A woman changes the flowers at the grave of her relative, a soldier killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery, during the 43rd anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Greek and Cypriot soldiers were killed in 1974 during the Turkish invasion and subsequent occupation of the northern part of the island of Cyprus. Cyprus was split into Greek Cypriot south and Turkish Cypriot north in 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Petros Karadjias AP Photo