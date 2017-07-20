Los Angeles natural gas field to reopen, but fight still on

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file pool photo, crews work on a relief well at the Aliso Canyon facility above the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. Two state agencies said Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that the Southern California Gas Co., can resume storing natural gas at the Aliso Canyon facility, which stopped operations in the wake of an October 2015 blowout. However, storage will be restricted to about 28 percent of the field's capacity. Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool Dean Musgrove