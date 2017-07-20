AP Exclusive: US hotel, NFL arena may sport flammable panels

This June 29, 2017 photo shows the Marriott Hotel in Baltimore's Harbor East district. In sales brochures, a U.S. company boasted of the “stunning visual effect” its shimmering aluminum panels created in an NFL stadium, an Alaskan school and a 33-story hotel on Baltimore’s waterfront. Those same panels also were used in London’s Grenfell Tower. British authorities are examining whether the panels helped spread the fire that ripped across the apartment building’s outer walls, killing at least 80 people. Patrick Semansky AP Photo