Year after reporter killed in Ukraine, no progress in probe

FILE- In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016 file photo, forensic experts examine the wreckage of a burned car in Kiev, Ukraine. After renowned journalist Pavel Sheremet was slain by a car bomb in central Kiev, Ukraine’s president promised all-out efforts to solve the case. But as of Thursday’s, July 20, 2017, anniversary of the killing, there’s no visible progress. Sergei Chuzavkov, File AP Photo