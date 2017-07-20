Justice names 5 to reconstituted Health Care Authority

Gov. Jim Justice has named five members to the newly reconstituted West Virginia Health Care Authority, which a new law places under the Department of Health and Human Resources.
According to the governor's office, the authority's role is to protect the health and well-being of West Virginians and to ensure access to cost-effective, high-quality health care.
Justice says the five all have knowledge of the industry.
All were appointed to five-year terms.
They are Martha Yeager Walker, of Charleston, who will chair the board.
Others are Darrell Cummings, of Wheeling; Charlene Ferrell, of Huntington; Robert Gray, of South Charleston; and Samuel Kapourales, of Williamson.
Comments