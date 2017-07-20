More Politics News

July 20, 2017 2:22 AM

Man gets 3 years for bomb threats

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for sending bomb threats to a nuclear power plant and several government facilities.

Court records show 25-year-old David Wayne Willmott Jr. was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in April to three counts of making threats to use an explosive device. A U.S. Attorney's Office release says the federal sentence will be served consecutively to a six-year state sentence imposed in 2016 for two arsons and a hoax bomb threat.

Federal prosecutors say Willmott emailed bomb threats in 2014 and 2015 to targets including a nuclear power plant, an elementary school, a sheriff's office, two courthouses and two airports in central Florida.

An investigation revealed the threats came from a public library computer in Citrus County, where Willmott lived.

