China clamping down on use of VPNs to evade Great Firewall

FILE - In this May 15, 2017 file photo, journalists work on laptop computers at the China National Convention Center

CNCC) as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a statement at the end of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. China is tightening control over foreign companies' internet use in a move some worry might disrupt their operations or jeopardize trade secrets. In a letter to corporate customers, the biggest Chinese internet service provider says virtual private networks, which create encrypted links between computers and can be used to see websites blocked by Beijing's web filters, can connect only to a company's headquarters abroad - not to any other sites outside China.