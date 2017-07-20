Minnesota shooting shows police body cameras not used enough

In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, Minneapolis Police Officer Justin Churchill steps in his vehicle in Minneapolis. Churchill uses his body camera while on patrol in the third precinct. When a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, who had called in a possible crime in the alley behind her house on July 15, his body camera wasn't running. Criminal-justice experts say the early numbers suggest that officers aren't turning them on often enough, and Minneapolis isn't the only city where that's the case. Star Tribune via AP Glen Stubbe