East Timor vote highlights young nation's uneven progress

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2017 photo, former East Timorese President Xanana Gusmao speaks to supporters during a CNRT Party campaign rally in Dili, East Timor. Almost two dozen parties are contesting parliamentary elections in East Timor on the weekend that are likely to return independence heroes to power despite increasing frustration in the young democracy with lack of economic progress and warnings the country could be bankrupt within a decade. Kandhi Barnez AP Photo