July 20, 2017 12:18 AM

Gov. Cuomo: Discriminating against tenants with kids not OK

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state won't tolerate landlords who refuse to rent to people because they have children.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that he's expanding an ongoing investigation into housing discrimination to determine whether discrimination against tenants with children is widespread.

The move comes after The Daily News reported on the problem.

Cuomo says such discrimination is illegal and won't be tolerated. He says the state will always stand up for renters to ensure their rights are protected.

The governor ordered the initial investigation last month to focus on housing discrimination based on immigration status, national origin, ethnicity or race.

