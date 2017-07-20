State to release evidence in Hampton police shooting

New Hampshire's attorney general is releasing more information about two state troopers who fatally shot a man outside a state liquor store last month.
Authorities have said that Sgt. Keith Walker and Trooper Erik Willett shot 36-year-old Barry Jones at the Hampton store along Interstate 95 on June 13 after getting reports that Jones was intoxicated, had taken his neighbor's pickup truck and had a handgun.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is announcing the findings regarding the shooting on Thursday at the Hampton Police Department. He plans to share evidence obtained during the investigation, including portions of video and audio recordings.
Walker has served 19 years and Willett five years as a trooper.
