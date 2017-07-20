APNewsBreak: Human rights petition sent for Hawaii fishermen

FILE - In this March 23, 2016 file photo, a man unloads fish from the Sea Dragon, a U.S. fishing vessel, at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A human rights complaint has been filed on behalf of foreign fishermen working in Hawaii's longline fishing fleet. Turtle Island Restoration Network told The Associated Press on Thursday, July 20, 2017, that they filed the complaint last week with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission. It asks the commission to investigate conditions among foreign workers in the U.S. fishing fleet. The AP reported last year that hundreds of men are confined to Hawaii boats that operate due to a federal loophole that exempts foreign workers from most basic labor protections. The fleet catches $110 million worth of luxury seafood annually. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo