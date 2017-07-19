FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's hearing on the defense department's budget. Doctors say McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, July 19 doctors revealed that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
July 19, 2017 9:23 PM

The Latest: Trump says McCain 'has always been a fighter'

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on Sen. John McCain's brain tumor (all times EDT):

9:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are sending their thoughts and prayers to Arizona Sen. John McCain after his cancer diagnosis.

Trump says in a statement that McCain "has always been a fighter."

The president says he and Mrs. Trump "send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family," adding, "Get well soon."

McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week. His office says the 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options.

___

8:10 p.m.

Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office says.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.

McCain was the GOP's presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

