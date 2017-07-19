FILE - In this Nov. 19. 2014 file photo Yvette Felarca, an alumni of the University of California Berkeley and member of the group By Any Means Necessary, claps and yells as a vote is taken to raise tuition during a meeting of the University of California Board of Regents in San Francisco. The Sacramento County District Attorney's office said Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that Felarca was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and inciting and participating in a riot stemming from a brawl during a protest at the state Capitol last year. Yvette Felarca is the name used by a leader of the group By Any Means Necessary, but public records show her given name is Yvonne Capistrano Felarca.
July 19, 2017 8:00 PM

Anti-fascist leader arrested after California Capitol brawl

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California authorities have arrested a prominent San Francisco Bay Area anti-fascist leader on charges stemming from a state Capitol brawl last year between white nationalist groups and counter-protesters.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 47-year-old Yvonne C. Felarca was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and inciting and participating in a riot.

Yvette Felarca is the name used by a leader of the group By Any Means Necessary, but public records show her given name is Yvonne Capistrano Felarca.

BAMN has not returned repeated telephone messages.

Prosecutors say a second counter-protester, 56-year-old Michael Williams, was arrested Wednesday on assault and rioting charges.

They are the last of four arrests from a June 2016 melee between about 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party and 300 counter-protesters.

