Anti-fascist leader arrested after California Capitol brawl

California authorities have arrested a prominent San Francisco Bay Area anti-fascist leader on charges stemming from a state Capitol brawl last year between white nationalist groups and counter-protesters.
The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 47-year-old Yvonne C. Felarca was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault and inciting and participating in a riot.
Yvette Felarca is the name used by a leader of the group By Any Means Necessary, but public records show her given name is Yvonne Capistrano Felarca.
BAMN has not returned repeated telephone messages.
Prosecutors say a second counter-protester, 56-year-old Michael Williams, was arrested Wednesday on assault and rioting charges.
They are the last of four arrests from a June 2016 melee between about 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party and 300 counter-protesters.
