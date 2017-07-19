In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by his wife Mary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
July 19, 2017 8:00 PM

Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

Trump makes the extraordinary statement about Sessions in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday.

He tells the paper that Sessions' decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia was "very unfair to the president."

Trump also addresses the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner for world leaders at a summit in Germany.

Trump says the brief conversation consisted of "pleasantries more than anything else," but says the two also discussed adoption.

That's the same topic Donald Trump Jr. says he discussed with a Russian lawyer at a meeting that has drawn criticism.

