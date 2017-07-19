More Politics News

July 19, 2017 7:46 PM

Raimondo signs bill letting police use pill database

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill that would allow law enforcement access to an electronic database of prescription painkillers without a warrant.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that she has signed into law a proposal that would give criminal investigators from state and local agencies access to a database used by health professionals to track prescribing patterns for various opioids, including Vicodin and OxyContin, stimulants and sedatives.

The attorney general's office has said the bill would allow law enforcement to investigate "pill mills and drug diversion."

Raimondo says the bill is aimed at combating the state's overdose crisis.

More than 20 groups have denounced the legislation, saying it would allow law enforcement to invade people's privacy and undermine work to combat opioid overdoses.

