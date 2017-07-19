Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US

FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, an Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Travelers flying to the U.S. from nearly 300 international airports, including those in Mexico and Canada, are now subject to stepped-up security measures that include stricter screening for electronic devices larger than cell phones. The new measures may include asking passengers to present larger electronic devices for inspection and prove they can be powered on. Adam Schreck, File AP Photo