July 19, 2017 6:43 PM

AP source: Trump to pick Raytheon lobbyist as Army secretary

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Raytheon lobbyist Mark Esper to be the next secretary of the Army.

That's according to a Trump administration official who wasn't authorized to discuss the nomination ahead of an official announcement and requested anonymity.

Esper has been the top lobbyist for major defense contractor Raytheon since 2010. He also has experience working in the House and Senate, at the Pentagon and at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

The Senate must confirm Esper's nomination. Trump's earlier two picks for Army secretary dropped out.

The Pentagon declined to comment Wednesday.

