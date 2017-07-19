More Politics News

July 19, 2017 5:03 PM

Martinez: 27 DWI fugitives caught in aggressive push

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has announced that 27 "most wanted" drunken driving fugitives have been captured since the state launched a new initiative two years ago.

Martinez said Wednesday that in addition to the fugitives more than 250 absconders with drunken driving issues have been taken into custody.

The announcement comes after the Martinez administration launched an aggressive drunken driving initiative in December 2015.

All of the 27 drunken driving fugitives once were listed on the state's top 10 list.

Last year, Martinez signed a bill aimed at toughening penalties for drunken driving offenses.

The bill makes it a second-degree felony to be convicted of eight or more DWIs, meaning tougher sentencing guidelines would be imposed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again

View More Video