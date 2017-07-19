Edwards challenges Louisiana superintendent's job validity

Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana's public schools superintendent hasn't followed the law's requirements for keeping his job. But Edwards didn't say whether he'll sue to challenge Superintendent of Education John White's legitimacy in office.
Edwards and White have clashed over policy, but the governor doesn't have enough votes on the state education board to oust the superintendent.
On his radio show Wednesday, Edwards said he believes White needed to be reconfirmed by the Louisiana Senate this term, which didn't happen.
More than a dozen residents filed a lawsuit alleging reconfirmation was needed, but a judge dismissed it, saying only a few elected officials have the legal ability to file such a petition. On the judge's list: the governor.
White replied that he continues to "serve the children of Louisiana."
Comments