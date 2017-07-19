Budget impasse: Senate president considers coming back

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he is considering calling the Senate back into session as soon as next week to reconsider the $9.2 billion budget that stalled in an impasse with the House.
Ruggerio tells The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2tHHJKT ) he's calling members of his leadership team to see if they can return next week.
Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello met on Tuesday. Rhode Island has been operating without a state budget since July 1, after a disagreement over the details of a car tax cut that was Mattiello's top priority.
Mattiello says he is "cautiously optimistic" after the meeting.
The Senate president tells the newspaper he expects to have an agreement within the next day or two, and that they don't want to hold up the budget any longer.
Comments