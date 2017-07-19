NH mayor accused of cover-up sues his detractors

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas is suing two men, saying he was defamed by their accusations that he covered up a sexual assault at a high school.
The lawsuit in Hillsborough County Superior Court targets former Alderman William Cashin and Jon Hopwood who wrote to alderman accusing him of "engineering a cover-up."
WMUR reports (http://bit.ly/2vknAfP) that Gatsas contends in the lawsuit that the men "knowingly made false allegations."
The letter claimed Gatsas tried to cover up the sexual assault in 2015 because it occurred weeks before to the election. Hopman didn't immediately return a telephone message Wednesday; Cashin declined comment because he hadn't seen the suit.
Last month, Bryan Wilson of Manchester was sentenced to 10 to 20 years for raping a 14-year-old girl. He was 17 at the time.
