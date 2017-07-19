More Politics News

July 19, 2017 4:44 PM

New Mexico police investigate shooting in Santa Fe

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico authorities say a suspect is dead following a shooting involving officers with the Santa Fe Police Department.

Agents with New Mexico State Police are investigating Wednesday's shooting, which stemmed from a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex.

SWAT officers responded to the scene, but authorities did not immediately provide any details about the events that followed other than to say the suspect was killed and the stabbing victim was in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured.

State Police agents will be conducting interviews and gathering evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

The names of the suspect and officers involved were not immediately released.

