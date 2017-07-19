AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill it

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his seat for a luncheon between GOP leadership and President Donald Trump, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Americans overwhelmingly want lawmakers of both parties to negotiate on health care, with only 13 percent supporting Republican moves to repeal “Obamacare” absent a replacement, according to a new poll. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo