Congregation works to save century-old chapel

ADVANCE FOR MONDAY JULY 23 AND THEREAFTER - In a May 31, 2017 photo, Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church is seen in in Edenton, NC. Hurricane Isabel in 2003 flooded much of Edenton, sending waters more than 4 feet deep surging around the foundations of some of the state's oldest structures. That included the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church. Parishioners and town leaders are striving to restore the historic church. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Jeff Hampton