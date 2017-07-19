Former Auburn coach Tuberville joins ESPN as game analyst

FILE - In this April 2, 2016, file photo, then-Cincinnati head coach Tommy Tuberville speaks to the media after their spring NCAA college football game, in Cincinnati. Former Auburn and Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville is joining ESPN for the upcoming season as a game analyst. ESPN announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that Tuberville will call games each week and a play-by-play partner will be named soon. John Minchillo, File AP Photo