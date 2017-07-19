New Hampshire 'Obamacare' recipients remain worried

New Hampshire residents who rely on the Affordable Care Act remain worried even as repeal and replace efforts in Congress repeatedly collapse.
President Donald Trump invited GOP senators to the White House for lunch to discuss a path forward on Wednesday, a day after he said it's probably time to "just let Obamacare fail."
Sixty-two-year-old Deborah deMoulpied (deh-MOH-pee-ay) of Concord says she wouldn't be able to afford insurance without Obamacare because of her age and pre-existing conditions. She's spending less and thinking about what medical tests she should schedule now in case she loses coverage.
Fifty-four-year-old Michael Morris of Strafford and his family have been covered by both Obamacare and Medicaid. He says it's irresponsible for Congress to consider repealing the law and replacing it later.
