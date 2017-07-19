Man in critical condition after being shot by Vegas police

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a Las Vegas police officer at a shopping center.
Police Sgt. Jeff Clark says the officer was responding to reports of a person who appeared to be "distraught" while wandering a parking lot on Tuesday.
According to Clark, the officer found the man near a stolen vehicle and asked him to step in front of his patrol car before the man ran away. Clark says the man pointed a gun at the officer while he was being chased.
The officer shot the man multiple times. He was taken to a hospital. No one else was harmed during the incident.
The officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. Clark says the officer's name and the footage will be released Friday.
