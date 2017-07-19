Made-in-USA goods can be pricey and elusive. Just ask Trump

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner while visiting the Boeing South Carolina facility in North Charleston, S.C. Trump’s push to get Americans to embrace goods “Made in USA” is harder than it looks. Few products are American-made only. Trump himself signs laws with gold-plated pens assembled in Rhode Island but lacquered and engraved in China. He praises U.S. industrial might in front of a Boeing jet whose parts are 30 percent foreign-made. And there’s a good reason why this is the case: U.S. manufacturers rely on global supply chains and Americans buy foreign goods because they prefer lower prices. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo