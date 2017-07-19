More Politics News

July 19, 2017 1:53 PM

Missouri GOP coalescing around Hawley to challenge McCaskill

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, making the Missouri race an opportunity to flip a Senate seat to Republicans. The GOP now has a narrow majority of 52 Senate seats.

Republican political strategist James Harris, who worked as a consultant with Hawley, says the 37-year-old attorney general would be a "perfect candidate."

But Hawley was just elected attorney general in 2016 and could come under attack for trying to hop from one political job to another.

