FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. Oliver has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager who was leaving a party, prosecutors said Monday, July 17, 2017. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced that a grand jury indicted the former Balch Springs police officer in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Parker County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
July 19, 2017 1:55 PM

Texas ex-officer says shooting that killed teen justified

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A white former suburban Dallas police officer says in a court filing that his actions were justifiable when he fired into a moving car carrying five black teenagers, killing one of them.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver says in Tuesday's federal court filing that he and his partner were in fear for their lives in April when the car carrying the teens sped past them.

Oliver contends he was startled when he heard breaking glass and believed his partner was under threat.

Oliver fired three to five times into the car and 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was mortally wounded.

Oliver was fired in May for violating department policies and later indicted on a murder charge.

The officers had been responding to a report of drunken teens at a party.

