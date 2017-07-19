Arizona senator stands up for Muslim opponent being bullied

A candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona has received support from the person whose seat she is trying to take after people online bombarded her with hateful attacks on her Muslim faith.
KPNX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tqDyrg ) Republican Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted to Democrat candidate Deedra Abboud Tuesday night to show support. Flake told Abboud to "hang in there," saying there are "lots of wonderful people across" Arizona.
Abboud is the only announced candidate so far in the Democratic field for the 2018 primary. She is an attorney and activist and is believed to be the first Muslim statewide candidate in Arizona history. She responded to Flake's tweet, thanking him for his leadership.
A campaign video on Facebook has been the target of most of the cyber-bullying aimed at Abboud.
